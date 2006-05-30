Child-Safety Tips

Accidents are a leading cause of injury and death in children up to 5 years of age. Most of these accidents occur in and around the home, and many are preventable. Here are details.

Store all poisonous materials on high shelves, out of the reach of children. Never keep poisonous products in containers or bottles used for beverages or food. Toxic products should have safety caps and should be properly closed.





The following houseplants are poisonous if swallowed or chewed and should be kept out of the reach of children: poinsettia, mistletoe, dieffenbachia, philodendron, rhubarb, laurel, rhododendron, azalea, and cherry boughs.





Make sure that your child cannot accidentally get locked in a closet or other confined space. Check all knobs and locks in the house, and remove any that suggest possible hazards.



