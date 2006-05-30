Fire-Safety Tips

If you smell smoke or your smoke detectors sound, get your family out immediately. Call the fire department from a neighbor's house.





Never reenter a burning house for any reason. Leave fire fighting to the professionals as soon as they're on the scene.





Never use water on electric, oil, or grease fires. Turn off the heat immediately, and use a lid or a large piece of metal bakeware to smother the flames.





Turn off the heat and cover a pan that's on fire.



If you can't shut off the gas before fighting a gas fire, get out of the house immediately.





If you can't remove the fuel from a wood, paper, or fabric fire, cut off its air by smothering the fire with a coat or heavy woolen blanket. You might also cool the fire with water or a fire extinguisher.





Even if a fire is confined to a frying pan or wastebasket, never spend more than 30 seconds fighting the fire. Small fires can grow with frightening speed.





If someone's clothes are on fire, douse the flames with water or use a heavy blanket to smother the fire.



If you follow the suggestions we've outlined in this article, your home will be a safer place. And if the unthinkable does happen -- if a fire occurs -- at least you'll be prepared.

Try as we might to prevent them, fires can happen in a flash. When they do break out, you need to know how to react. Here are several suggestions: