How to Test For Toxic Mold

The best way to handle mold is to keep it from finding a place to grow in your home. Although it's impossible to make yourself completely safe, there are some precautions you can take to reduce your risk of mold contamination:

Keep your indoor relative humidity between 30 and 50 percent. Your air conditioning will help you control humidity, or you can purchase a dehumidifier. Test your relative humidity with an inexpensive humidity meter from your local hardware or home improvement store.

Use venting fans in your bathrooms and kitchen.

Insulate your home to help control condensation.

Repair leaks immediately.

Dry wet spots within 48 hours.

Grade landscaping to route water away from your home.

Keep gutters and downspouts clear of debris.

Promote good air circulation by periodically opening windows and interior doors to seldom used areas.

Clean the drip pans in your air conditioner regularly.

