  Prev NEXT  

How to Build a Deck

by Olivia Page

Deck Building Materials

Plans in hand and barbecues on your mind, you're ready to hit the home supply store to pick up the goods necessary to make your deck dream a reality.

First of all, you'll need the boards. Pressure-treated lumber is probably your best bet because it'll sustain the trials of weathering, although cedar is commonly used for decks as well. You may want to consider composite materials made from wood leftovers or plastics -- these products mimic the look of wood and require about the same amount of time to install and maintain.

No matter the wood you choose, you'll also need 4x4 posts, cement, joists (for framing), brackets, stain or paint and waterproof finishes. To secure these materials into your finished product, you're going to need a drill, a saw, a measuring tape, a level, a ladder and a pair of safety glasses.

Once you've assembled all of these essentials, which will vary in number and amount depending on the size and design of your deck, you're also going to need the nuts and bolts of the operation -- literally. J bolts, post anchors, various sizes of carriage bolts and lag screws all meet certain specifications needed to bear the weight and size of your deck. In addition, 16d nails and galvanized deck screws (usually 2 inches (5.08 cm) or more in length) are also essential to this project [source: Lowe's].

Problems with Pesticides­

Wood is the most common building material for decks. But many woods are treated with chemicals, like CCA (chromated copper arsenate), which repels water, pests and sun. CCA has been listed as a pesticide by the EPA, so you should look into alternatives, like ACQ (alkaline copper quaternary). This protectant is made without arsenic or chromium, key components in CCA. One key thing to be aware of is that pressure-treated wood is weakened by these chemicals, which means that you shouldn’t mix old and new woods. When in doubt, ask your home supply store staff or a construction professional about which wood is best for you. ­

