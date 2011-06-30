When the weather is lousy and you've had a rough day, nothing is more inviting than a warm fire burning in your fireplace.

Building a stone fireplace is not as complicated as you may think, and can add a lot to the décor and value of your house. Stone fireplaces require simple materials. Spend some time studying this article, and learn how to build a fireplace. You can build this fireplace provided you already have a chimney.

Materials needed

Stone tiles

Mortar

Grout

Hammer

Nails

2-by-4 studs

Plywood

Electric saw

Trowel

Here's what to do:

Decide what size you'd like your fireplace to be. Buy enough stone tiles to build your fireplace. Mix the mortar with water until it's the consistency of a thick cake batter. Apply mortar to the back of each tile with the trowel. Start placing the stone tiles where you want the fireplace. Start at the bottom and work your way up. You can place them in any design or pattern you wish. Decide how large you want your mantle to be. Cut three pieces of 2-by-4 to that size. Nail them together to serve as the frame for the mantle. Nail the two end pieces of the frame into the wall. Cut a piece of plywood to the size of the mantle frame and nail it to the mantle frame. Tile the mantle with the stone. Measure a space (any size) on the floor in front of the fireplace. Cut four pieces of 2-by-4 to that size. Nail the 2-by-4s together to make a frame. Nail the frame to the floor. Tile the floor inside the frame. When the mortar has hardened, remove the floor frame. Apply grout to all the spaces between the tiles. Wipe off all the excess grout with a wet sponge [sources: Do It Yourself Fireplace Advisor ]. //]]]]> ]]>