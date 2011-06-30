When the weather is lousy and you've had a rough day, nothing is more inviting than a warm fire burning in your fireplace.
Building a stone fireplace is not as complicated as you may think, and can add a lot to the décor and value of your house. Stone fireplaces require simple materials. Spend some time studying this article, and learn how to build a fireplace. You can build this fireplace provided you already have a chimney.
Materials needed
- Stone tiles
- Mortar
- Grout
- Hammer
- Nails
- 2-by-4 studs
- Plywood
- Electric saw
- Trowel
Here's what to do:
- Decide what size you'd like your fireplace to be.
- Buy enough stone tiles to build your fireplace.
- Mix the mortar with water until it's the consistency of a thick cake batter.
- Apply mortar to the back of each tile with the trowel.
- Start placing the stone tiles where you want the fireplace. Start at the bottom and work your way up. You can place them in any design or pattern you wish.
- Decide how large you want your mantle to be.
- Cut three pieces of 2-by-4 to that size. Nail them together to serve as the frame for the mantle.
- Nail the two end pieces of the frame into the wall.
- Cut a piece of plywood to the size of the mantle frame and nail it to the mantle frame.
- Tile the mantle with the stone.
- Measure a space (any size) on the floor in front of the fireplace.
- Cut four pieces of 2-by-4 to that size. Nail the 2-by-4s together to make a frame. Nail the frame to the floor.
- Tile the floor inside the frame.
- When the mortar has hardened, remove the floor frame.
- Apply grout to all the spaces between the tiles.
- Apply grout to all the spaces between the tiles.
- Wipe off all the excess grout with a wet sponge [sources: Do It Yourself, Fireplace Advisor].
