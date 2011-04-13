How to Build a Martin Birdhouse

The Purple Martin is the largest swallow in North America. Purple Martins are very tame and breed near people. They even like to build their nests in man-made birdhouses. You should know the following before building your Martin birdhouse.

Place the birdhouse in a large open area, not too close to trees or wires.

The birdhouse should be between 10 and 17 feet (3.05 and 5.18 meters) high.

The floor space should measure at least 6-feet-by-6-feet (1.83-meters-by-1.83-meters).

The birdhouse's ceiling should be at least 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) high.

The entrance holes should have a diameter of 2?inches (5.4 centimeters).

Now you're ready to start. Plan to build a two-story birdhouse.

