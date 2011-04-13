How to Build a Split Rail Fence

Whether you want to add a rustic touch to your lawn or you want to keep your horses or cattle from getting out, a split rail fence is an easy, fun and cost-effective project that you can do on your own. Read the steps below and build a split rail fence in just a few hours.

Materials:

Wooden Posts

Wooden Rails

Sand

Shovel or Auger

Power saw

String

Measuring tape

Pencils

Here's what to do: