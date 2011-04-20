How to Build a Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom vanities are decorative storage units. A bathroom vanity is basically the cabinet under the sink. You can store all sorts of items there, such as towels, toothpaste, etc. Bathroom vanities can have drawers as well as shelves. Here's a wonderful way to give your bathroom an elegant look for not too much money. Simply transform that old dresser that's in storage into a bathroom vanity. Follow our simple instructions and you'll have a new bathroom vanity in no time at all.

Materials needed:

Dresser

Sink

Sheet of Formica

Faucet wood glue

Jig saw

Tape measure

Pencil

Here's what to do: