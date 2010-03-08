Home & Garden
How to Build Checkmark Shelves

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

What You'll Need (for each checkmark):

  • 2 lengths 1x10-inch pine shelving, 10 and 20 inches long
  • Hammer and 4 to 6 brads
  • Wood glue
  • Damp rag
  • Fine-grade sandpaper
  • Paint and paintbrush
  • Pencil
  • Screws and 3/4-inch-wide keyhole plates, 3 each
  • 3 drywall anchors
  • Screwdriver

Instructions:

  1. Using hammer, tap brads about 11/2 inches apart along 1 side edge of 10-inch length of shelving so brads are secure but not through wood. Apply line of glue along same edge on opposite side of brads.
  2. Position shelving on wall as desired, marking screw holes with pencil. Attach keyhole plates to edge of checkmark at top, bottom, and top of bottom portion of checkmark. Using screwdriver and drywall anchors, secure screws into wall, leaving unscrewed about 1/4 inch. Hang shelf onto screws.
  3. Repeat steps for more checkmark shelves.

These unique shelves are a complimentary storage solution for the Sports Authorities teen bedroom decorating idea.

For more home decorating and design ideas, see the links below.

