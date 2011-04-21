How to Build an Entertainment Wall Unit

The stereo is on the bookcase, the television is on the floor. There's plenty of space along the walls, so putting an entertainment unit against a wall would be a good idea. It's not difficult to build an entertainment unit. Learn here how to build your own entertainment wall unit. You can, of course, vary the measurements to suit your own design.

Materials needed:

Advertisement

Two 2-foot-by-6-foot wood pieces

Two 2-foot-by-5-foot wood pieces

Plywood

Screws

Here's what to do: