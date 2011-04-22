The focal point of a room is very often the fireplace. It's the place where the warmth and elegance of the room emanate from. But what can you do if you don't have one? Why don't you try building a fake fireplace. Nobody will know the difference. Yes, you heard right. It can't be used for heating purposes, but it will add to the décor of your room. Why don't we learn how to build a fake fireplace.

Materials needed

Advertisement

½ inch plywood

½ inch molding

Three molded wood brackets

Tape measure

Screws

Nails

Hammer

Wood glue

Black paint

Wood stain

Paint brushes

Fireplace screen

Here's what to do: