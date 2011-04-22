The focal point of a room is very often the fireplace. It's the place where the warmth and elegance of the room emanate from. But what can you do if you don't have one? Why don't you try building a fake fireplace. Nobody will know the difference. Yes, you heard right. It can't be used for heating purposes, but it will add to the décor of your room. Why don't we learn how to build a fake fireplace.
Materials needed
Here's what to do:
- Figure out exactly where you want to put the fireplace. Mark the height and width on the wall. Write down the measurements.
- Cut a piece of plywood to the exact measurements you wrote down.
- Glue the plywood panel to the wall with wood glue. This will be the back of the fireplace. Nail the plywood to the wall.
- Screw the three wood brackets through the panel and into the wall, so that the top of the back panel is flush with the top of the brackets. You will be putting the mantel on the brackets.
- Cut a piece of plywood the width of the back panel and the depth you want the mantel to be. This is the mantel.
- Screw the mantel to the top of the brackets.
- Cut two pieces of plywood the same depth as the mantel and the same height as the back panel. These will be the fireplace's sides.
- Stand the side panels under the mantel and against the back panel. Screw the side panels into the back panel and into the mantel.
- Nail wood molding on all the exposed ends of the plywood.
- Paint the inside of the fake fireplace black.
- Paint the exterior with wood varnish.
- Place the screens in front of the fireplace and see how real it looks [sources: Do It Yourself, HGTV].