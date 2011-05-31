There are some breeds of dogs that can live outdoors even during the winter, if they are provided with the proper insulated quarters. The exterior of the dog house must be covered with weatherproof insulated material and the house should be placed on bricks or cinder blocks to keep the floor dry. During severe winter weather, dogs should be brought indoors [source: SPCA]. We will now give you step-by-step instructions how to build an insulated dog house.

Materials needed

Four cinder blocks

Six sheets of 2-foot-by-3-foot (61-centimeter-by-91-centimeter) panels of insulated wood, 2 inches (5 centimeters) thick

Hammer and nails

Flooring material

Styrofoam insulation

Glue

Roof shingles (optional)

Here's what to do:

Place one panel of wood on the ground. This will be the floor of the house. Make sure the ground is flat. Place a cinder block under each corner of the panel, to raise it off the floor. Cut out a small door opening in one of the other panels. Nail the walls to the floor and then to each other, according to their corresponding lengths. You now have the basic dog house. Place your flooring material on the floor of the house. You may use an old carpet or old pillows and blankets. Nail the last panel to the top of the walls, as the roof. Cut the insulation sheets to the size of the walls. Glue the insulation to the outside of the walls. Attach the shingles to the roof, if you want to protect the roof from rain and snow [source: Do It Yourself].