How to Build a Loft Bed

Just because you live in a small space doesn't mean that you have to compromise comfort. A loft bed is the perfect solution for providing ample sleeping room and not taking up a lot of space in a loft, dorm room or converted closet [source: Home Improvement]. Read the steps listed below and learn about how you can build your own loft bed.

Materials:

Advertisement

One 4-by-8-by-3/4-inch thick sheet of plywood

Four 4-by-4-inch 8-feet (2.4-meter) long posts

Four 2-by-6-inch 8-feet (2.4-meter) lumber boards

Six 2-by-2-inch 8-feet (2.4-meter) lumber boards

Assorted nuts and bolts

Drill

Drywall screws

Wrench

Screwdriver

Level

Measuring tape

Here's what you do:

Construct the bed frame Build a box using the four 2-by-6 boards. Drill holes in the wood where you'll insert the nuts. Using a wrench, connect the planks with the nuts and bolts. The 4-by-8-by-3/4 plywood will rest on top of the frame, and act as the base for the mattress. Attach the base to the frame with drywall screws, to ensure that the plywood is secure. Connect the posts to the bed frame Attach a 4-by-4 post to each corner of the bed frame. Drill holes in the wood where you'll insert the nuts. Make sure that each of the posts is level before securing them in place with nuts and bolts. (If the posts aren't level the bed won't be steady.) Attach side rails Stand the bed upright. Attach three 2-by-2 boards across the standing posts. These will secure the structure of the bed and will also be stairs that you can use to climb onto the bed. Drill holes into the lumber and attach the boards using nuts and bolts.

When purchasing the lumber at the hardware store, keep in mind that it's best to buy untreated redwood or pine. Treated wood will subject you to many chemicals while you sleep [source: Carter].