How to Build a Loom

There are many different kinds of looms. It's fun for children to learn to weave on a frame loom, and frame looms are quick and easy to build. Once you've made the frame, you can set up the wool and start your child off with weaving. So let's start building a frame loom.

Materials needed

2 pieces of wood ¾ inch-by-1½ inches-by-11inches

2 pieces of wood ¾ inch-by-1½ inches-by-16 inches

1 piece of wood ¼ inch-by-2 inches-by-12 inches

8 pieces of dowel (wood pegs) 5/16 inch-by-1½ inches

Drill with a 5/16 inch bit

Hammer

Wood glue

Sandpaper

Here's what to do:

Sand down all the wood until it's smooth. Lay the two 16-inch long pieces of wood on a work surface 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) apart from each other. The 1½-inch-wide side should be facing up. Lay the two 11-inch pieces of wood across the ends of the two 16-inch long pieces, forming a true rectangle (i.e. the corners are right angles and the wood is all lying straight). Drill a hole through both pieces of wood at one corner. Spread glue all around one of the dowels. Bang the dowel into the hole that you made. Make sure it's flush with the surface of the wood. Clean off any excess glue immediately. Make another hole on the same corner, through both pieces of wood, close to the first hole. Repeat step 5. Repeat steps 3 to 5 at all the corners. Sand the 12-inch-long wood so that it's very smooth and rounded at the ends. This will be used to help you weave and maneuver the wool when it's on the loom [sources: Hall Net, Marla Mallett ].

That's it -- you've made a frame loom.