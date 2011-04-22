A motorcycle lift is designed to raise a motorcycle off the ground to make it easier for the mechanic to repair the motorcycle. If you're handy and mechanical, and repair your own motorcycle, you would probably want to have your own motorcycle lift in your garage [source: Gomestic]. This article will outline the details about how to build a motorcycle lift.

Materials needed:

Electric power drill

Electric power saw

1 3/8-inch paddle bit

4-by-8-by-3 piece of wood

Small pipe wrench

4-by-1-inch galvanized pipe

1-inch galvanized pipe flange

Lag bolts

Here's what to do: