A motorcycle lift is designed to raise a motorcycle off the ground to make it easier for the mechanic to repair the motorcycle. If you're handy and mechanical, and repair your own motorcycle, you would probably want to have your own motorcycle lift in your garage [source: Gomestic]. This article will outline the details about how to build a motorcycle lift.
Materials needed:
Advertisement
- Electric power drill
- Electric power saw
- 1 3/8-inch paddle bit
- 4-by-8-by-3 piece of wood
- Small pipe wrench
- 4-by-1-inch galvanized pipe
- 1-inch galvanized pipe flange
- Lag bolts
Here's what to do:
- Mark the 8-inch side of the 4-by-8-by-3 piece of wood in the center, 3½ inches (8.9 centimeters) from the end.
- Drill through the mark you just made, using the paddle bit. You will be drilling through the 4-inch (10-centimeter) thick part of the wood.
- Insert a piece of pipe flange into the hole you just drilled.
- Mark four places on the piece of wood, equidistant from each other, and drill holes. Drilling the holes first will make it much easier to insert the lag bolts.
- Screw the four lag bolts into the holes. A lag bolt is a heavy, wood screw with a square head, that's driven in by a wrench.
- Insert a piece of galvanized pipe into the hole with the pipe flange and thread it into the pipe flange.
- Tighten all the bolts.
- Place the motorcycle on the lift, and you're ready to do repairs [sources: Gomestic, Slone Services].