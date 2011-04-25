A readymade playhouse can be expensive, but building your own, maybe with the help of your children, can be fun. Every child would like a playhouse in the yard, where they can let their imagination soar, uninhibited. If your children are old enough to help you with some of the construction they will really view the playhouse as their territory. So read on to find out how to build a playhouse.

Materials needed:

Gravel

2-by-4 pieces of wood

Plywood

Screws

Roofing felt

Roofing tacks

Here's what to do:

Prepare the ground. The ground where you are going to put the playhouse must be dry and level. Dig down 4 inches (10 centimeters) over the area where the playhouse will be. Pack the area with gravel. Make the floor Make a frame for the floor with 2-by-4-inch pieces of wood. Strengthen the frame with cross bars placed at 12-inch (30.5-centimeter) intervals. Cover the frame with plywood. Build the walls Build frames for the walls. Attach the frames to the floor, remembering to leave space between two of the frames for the door. Attach the frames to each other at the corners. Cover the frames with plywood, both inside and outside the playhouse. Make the roof Screw plywood to the top of the walls to make the roof. Tack roofing felt over the plywood with roofing tacks. Attach a door Make a frame from 2-by-4 pieces of wood to fit the opening you have left for the door. Cover the frame with plywood. Attach hinges to the door, and hang the door [sources: Make a frame from 2-by-4 pieces of wood to fit the opening you have left for the door. Cover the frame with plywood. Attach hinges to the door, and hang the door [sources: Do It Yourself Secrets of Shed Building ].

Enjoy seeing your children play for hours!