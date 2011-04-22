How to Build a Router Table

A router table is a must for anybody doing woodworking. The router is used for cutting wood into all sizes and shapes. The stand's main function is that the table top can turn, thus allowing the carpenter to cut different shapes without having to stop and rotate the wood by hand. Router tables come in different styles and can be very elaborate and expensive. If all you want is a good functional router table, you can make one yourself for a fraction of the cost [source: Buzzle]. Here's how to make a table top model.
Materials needed:
Here's what to do:
- Draw a 9-by-12-inch (22.9-by-30.5 centimeter) rectangle on a piece of plywood.
- Cut out the rectangle using the jigsaw. This will be the space for the router table insert.
- Glue the 3/8-inch pieces of wood on each side of the opening you just cut. This makes a ledge for the router table insert.
- Insert your router into the opening.
- Make a groove 4 inches (10 centimeters) away from the hole, parallel to the 12-inch (30.5-centimeter) side of the hole in the plywood. The groove should extend from one end of the plywood to the other.
- Widen the groove with a router with a straight bit. Insert a miter track in the groove.
- Make a T-track using the router. Make grooves parallel to the two shorter sides of the hole, also 4 inches (10 centimeters) from the hole. Insert the tracks for the fence to slide on.
- Secure your router table to your workbench with clamps, or attach small legs to your router table [sources: Do It Yourself, Router Table].