How to Build a Router Table

A router table is a must for anybody doing woodworking. The router is used for cutting wood into all sizes and shapes. The stand's main function is that the table top can turn, thus allowing the carpenter to cut different shapes without having to stop and rotate the wood by hand. Router tables come in different styles and can be very elaborate and expensive. If all you want is a good functional router table, you can make one yourself for a fraction of the cost [source: Buzzle]. Here's how to make a table top model.

Materials needed:

⅛ inch plywood

3/8-inch thick pieces of wood

Jig saw

Wood glue

Here's what to do: