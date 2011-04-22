How to Build a Shed Door

© 2013 Discovery Communications

A shed is very useful for storing bicycles, the lawnmower etc. A shed door is not difficult to make and you will get pleasure every time you see it, knowing that you made it yourself.

Materials needed:

1-by-5 pieces of wood

1½-by-5 pieces of wood

Screws

Primer

Hinges

Here's what to do:

Measure the height and width of the door opening. Cut the 1-by-5 pieces of wood to the height of the door minus 1 inch (2.5 centimeters). This will allow the door to open and close easily. Cut as many pieces as you need to cover the width of the door. Prime the pieces of wood. Arrange the 1-by-5 pieces of wood that you cut side by side. Attach a 1½-by-5 piece of wood across the pieces of wood as a cross bar. Attach it about 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) from the top. Ensuring that the tops of the 1-by-5 pieces of wood remain level with each other, screw all the 1-by-5 pieces of the wood to the cross bar with a double row of screws. Screw another cross bar 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) from the bottom of the door. Attach a third cross bar equidistant from each of the previously attached across bars. Attach two 1½-by-5 pieces of wood as diagonal braces. Attach the first diagonal brace to one end of the top cross bar, extending from the side of the door where the hinges will be to the opposite end of the cross bar underneath it. Attach the second diagonal brace going in the opposite direction. The result will look like one Z-shape and one backward Z-shape. Attach the hinges to the door, in line with the three cross bars [sources: Secrets of Shed Building Shed Builder ].

You're now ready to hang the door.