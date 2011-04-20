How to Build Shelves In a Garage

Building shelves for your garage is not a difficult project. All it requires is some careful measuring and a few simple supplies. Here's how to build shelves for your garage.

Materials needed:

1½inch wood screws

Plywood

Drill

Shelving brackets

Shelving standards

Leveler

Pencil

Here's what to do:

Locate a stud in the wall where you want to hang the shelves. Mark its position with a pencil. Locate a second stud a suitable distance away and mark its position with the pencil. This will be where you place your standards. The distance between the standards will depend on the weight the shelves will have to hold. The more the weight, the closer together the standards will be. Hold one of the shelf standards up to the wall, against a stud. Mark the wall where you want to make the top screw hole. Drill a pilot hole for the top screw. Insert a screw through the screw hole in the standard, and screw it into the stud. Make a pilot hole for the bottom screw, using the leveler to ensure that the standard is straight. Drive home the bottom screw. Screw in the other screws for the standard. Attach a bracket to the first standard. Repeat steps 3 through 7 for the second standard. Measure the distance between the two standards. Add 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) to that measurement. Cut the plywood to the length arrived at in step 9. This is the shelf. The shelf has a 3-inch (7.5-centimeter) overhang on each end of the brackets. Place the shelf on the brackets. Attach the shelf to the brackets by drilling through the screw hole into a pilot hole in the underside of the shelf. Drive a screw through the hole and right into the wood of the shelf.

Repeat this process for as many shelves as you need.

