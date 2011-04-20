How to Build a Stage Platform

There's nothing like a proper stage to give the feeling of authenticity to any performance. You can build a simple stage platform for your home, yard or community organization by following these steps.
You will need:
It's easiest if you build the stage platform where it's going to be needed. It will be arranged in two pieces on a base of cinder blocks, to give it height. Once constructed, you're going to staple fabric around the sides to hide the pallets and cinder blocks. Therefore the stage platform won't be easy to move, once it's finished.
- Place the shipping pallets where you want the stage to be.
- Take one sheet of plywood and place it over two of the wooden pallets.
- Nail the plywood to the wooden pallets to create a sturdy, rigid platform.
- Repeat steps 1 to 3 with the other two shipping pallets and the other sheet of plywood. You now have two pieces of stage platform.
- Raise the platforms by lifting them onto the cinder blocks [source: tipdeck].
- Lay them together, side-by-side, to form an 8-by-8-foot (2.4-by-2.4-meter) stage.
- Staple the fabric to the top edge of the stage and around the sides, starting at the back of one of the sides. This will hide the pallets and cinder blocks [source: tipdeck].
You can finish the stage using two to for boxes of laminate flooring. For this, you will need to:
- Lay the panels on top of the stage.
- Snap the panels together and square them up with two sides of the stage platform.
- Draw a line where the pieces of laminate hang over the stage. Cut the excess laminate with your electric saw, along the line. The laminate should be flush with the sides of the stage.
- Secure the laminate to the stage floor according to the instructions on the box of laminate [source: MrRigIt].