How to Build a Stage Platform

There's nothing like a proper stage to give the feeling of authenticity to any performance. You can build a simple stage platform for your home, yard or community organization by following these steps.

You will need:

Two sheets of plywood , 4-by-8 feet (1.2-by-2.4 meters)

Four wooden shipping pallets

Cinder blocks

Electric stapler

11 yards (10 meters) of dark, stiff fabric

Hammer and nails [source: tipdeck

Two to four boxes of laminate flooring and electric saw (optional)

It's easiest if you build the stage platform where it's going to be needed. It will be arranged in two pieces on a base of cinder blocks, to give it height. Once constructed, you're going to staple fabric around the sides to hide the pallets and cinder blocks. Therefore the stage platform won't be easy to move, once it's finished.

Place the shipping pallets where you want the stage to be. Take one sheet of plywood and place it over two of the wooden pallets. Nail the plywood to the wooden pallets to create a sturdy, rigid platform. Repeat steps 1 to 3 with the other two shipping pallets and the other sheet of plywood. You now have two pieces of stage platform. Raise the platforms by lifting them onto the cinder blocks [source: tipdeck ]. Lay them together, side-by-side, to form an 8-by-8-foot (2.4-by-2.4-meter) stage. Staple the fabric to the top edge of the stage and around the sides, starting at the back of one of the sides. This will hide the pallets and cinder blocks [source: tipdeck ].

You can finish the stage using two to for boxes of laminate flooring. For this, you will need to: