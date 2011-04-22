How to Build a Table

Even the most inexperienced of woodworkers can build a simple, functional table. If you have the patience to measure your pieces accurately, you have the skills needed to build a table [source: Wood Gears]. Read the steps below and learn about how to build your own table.

Materials:

One 2-by-4 foot plank (for the table top)

Four 16-inch posts (for the table legs)

Two 2-by-4-inch posts, 37-inches (94-centimeters) long (for the long top rails)

Two 2-by-4 inch posts, 16-inches (40.6-centimeters) long (for the short top rails)

Two 1-by-1 inch posts, 28-inches (71-centimeters) long (for the long fillets)

Two 1-by-1 inch posts, 6-inches (15-centimeters) long (for the short fillets)

Four 2-by-4 inch, 6-inch (15-centimeter) long blocks with ends angled at 45 degrees (for the corner supports)

Four ¼ inch bolts, 6-inches (15-centimeters) long (with matching washers and wing-nuts)

Thirty 1.5-inch long wooden screws

Circular saw

Hand drill

Measuring tape

Chisel

Here's what to do: