How to Build a Tear Drop Trailer

The tear drop trailer, called that due its tear-drop shape, is typically 4-feet (1.2-meters) wide, 8-feet (2.4-meters) long and 4 feet (1.2-meters) high. The first tear drop trailer was made in the United States in the 1930s. As tear drop trailers are extremely versatile, they have become more and more popular in parts of the country where camping is a regular outdoor activity. Tear drop trailers are economical and don't require special towing equipment [source: Camping Earth]. If you're skilled enough and have good plans, you can build your own tear drop trailer. Here's how to build a simple one out of wood.

Materials needed:

Advertisement

Plywood

2-by-4 lumber

Aluminum sheets

A standard trailer chassis

Saw

Drill

Heavy-duty drill bits

Screws

Nails

Here's what to do: