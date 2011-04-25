How to Build a Tear Drop Trailer

The tear drop trailer, called that due its tear-drop shape, is typically 4-feet (1.2-meters) wide, 8-feet (2.4-meters) long and 4 feet (1.2-meters) high. The first tear drop trailer was made in the United States in the 1930s. As tear drop trailers are extremely versatile, they have become more and more popular in parts of the country where camping is a regular outdoor activity. Tear drop trailers are economical and don't require special towing equipment [source: Camping Earth]. If you're skilled enough and have good plans, you can build your own tear drop trailer. Here's how to build a simple one out of wood.
Materials needed:
Here's what to do:
- Cut a piece of plywood into a 4-by-8 foot (1.2-by-2.4-meter) rectangle. This is the floor of your trailer.
- Put waterproof sealant on one side of the plywood.
- Lay the plywood on top of the chassis frame.
- Drill holes through the plywood and into the chassis frame. The holes should be 1 foot (.3 meters) apart. Screw the plywood to the frame.
- Cut 2-by-4s to make a frame around the floor, along the edges. Screw the 2-by-4s to the floor.
- Cut 2-by-4's, into the following five lengths: 4 feet (1.2 meters), 3 feet (.9 meters), 2 feet (.6 meters), 1 foot (.3 meters) and 6 inches (.15 meters). You need two of each length.
- Attach one 4-foot (1.2-meter) piece to one of the corners closest to the front, standing vertically. Drive the screws into the 2-by-4 frame on the floor.
- Attach the rest of the pieces in descending order of height, equidistant from each other. The 6-inch (.15-meter) will be attached at the other end of the floor.
- Repeat the procedure for the other side. Make sure the 2-by-4s are parallel to each other.
- Cut five pieces of 2-by-4 into 4-foot (1.2-meter) lengths. Screw them across the tops of the parallel standing posts. These will support the roof
- Cut plywood to the shape of the three walls. Screw it to the frame.
- Cut out a door on one side.
- Nail aluminum sheets to the plywood.
- Cover the top of the trailer with aluminum sheets and nail them to the cross beams.
- Put hinges on the door. Hang the door [source: Helium].