How to Build a Terrarium

A terrarium is a tiny garden in a glass container. Although it's not hard to build, it makes a big impression, and can be enjoyed for years. It's a charming addition to any house and makes a splendid gift. A glass container is the most attractive container, but a narrow-necked bottle will present some difficulty. Have a look round your local garden center for a container that you like [source: Storm the Castle]. Most houseplants will be fine for your terrarium, but do remember to choose plants that will look attractive together and that have the same requirements for light and watering [source: Disabled world].

Materials needed:

Glass container

Small stones

Activated charcoal

Spanish moss

Potting soil

Plants

Here's what you do:

Clean the inside of the glass container thoroughly. Put a thin layer of small stones on the bottom of the container. Place a thin layer of activated charcoal over the stones. This will help keep the water clean. Place a thin layer of Spanish moss on top of the charcoal. This will keep the soil and the stones separate and prevent the soil from falling between the stones. Place a thick layer of potting soil on top of the Spanish moss. Arrange the plants in the potting soil. Make sure they're in the soil firmly. Water the plants a little, so that the soil doesn't feel dry.

Depending on the size of your container and the number of plants in it, you may want to add some fun objects, such as miniature animals [source: Disabled World].