How to Build a Toy Box

by HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Building a toy box can be a fun project for both kids and adults. A toy box has a very useful purpose in any house. It not only keeps the mess off your floors, it teaches a young child that all things, including toys, have a proper place. Kids hate to pick up their toys, but if you give them a good looking box to put their playthings in, half the battle is won. A toy box is very simple to make, as long as you follow instructions [source: Do It Yourself]. So follow these instructions and get rid of the mess in your house.

Materials needed:

  • Seven pieces of ½ inch plywood
  • Electric saw
  • Two hinges
  • Hammer
  • Sand paper
  • Wood nails
  • Wood glue
  • Screws
  • Paint or stain

Here's how to build a 3-foot-by-2-foot (91.4-centimeter-by-61-centimeter) toy box.

  1. Cut five pieces of plywood so they measure 3-feet-by-2-feet (91.4-centimeters-by-61-centimeters). These will be the cover, floor and two walls.
  2. Cut two pieces of plywood so they measure 2-feet-by-2-feet (61-centimeters-by-61-centimeters). These will be the other walls.
  3. Sand down the plywood until it's very smooth.
  4. Wipe down the wood with a damp sponge.
  5. Place one 3-foot-by-2-foot (91.4-centimeter-by-61-centimeter) board on a flat surface. This will be the floor of the toy box.
  6. Nail the sides of the box into place, one wall at a time. First nail them into the floor of the toy box and then nail them to each other. Your box is basically done.
  7. Place the remaining board on top of the box, for the cover. Screw a hinge into each end of the remaining board.
  8. Screw the hinges into the box [sources: Mighty Guide, Lifestyle].
  9. Paint or varnish the toy box. You can let your children decorate the box.

