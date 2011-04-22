How to Build a Toy Box

Building a toy box can be a fun project for both kids and adults. A toy box has a very useful purpose in any house. It not only keeps the mess off your floors, it teaches a young child that all things, including toys, have a proper place. Kids hate to pick up their toys, but if you give them a good looking box to put their playthings in, half the battle is won. A toy box is very simple to make, as long as you follow instructions [source: Do It Yourself]. So follow these instructions and get rid of the mess in your house.
Materials needed:
Here's how to build a 3-foot-by-2-foot (91.4-centimeter-by-61-centimeter) toy box.
- Cut five pieces of plywood so they measure 3-feet-by-2-feet (91.4-centimeters-by-61-centimeters). These will be the cover, floor and two walls.
- Cut two pieces of plywood so they measure 2-feet-by-2-feet (61-centimeters-by-61-centimeters). These will be the other walls.
- Sand down the plywood until it's very smooth.
- Wipe down the wood with a damp sponge.
- Place one 3-foot-by-2-foot (91.4-centimeter-by-61-centimeter) board on a flat surface. This will be the floor of the toy box.
- Nail the sides of the box into place, one wall at a time. First nail them into the floor of the toy box and then nail them to each other. Your box is basically done.
- Place the remaining board on top of the box, for the cover. Screw a hinge into each end of the remaining board.
- Screw the hinges into the box [sources: Mighty Guide, Lifestyle].
- Paint or varnish the toy box. You can let your children decorate the box.