How to Build a Walk In Closet

All clothes horses -- no matter woman or man -- dream of having a walk in closet. They fantasize about having the luxury of walking into a room where their clothes, shoes and accessories are laid out neatly, sitting down and pondering what they will wear that day. Making this a reality is a lot easier than you think. Read the steps listed below and learn about how you can build a walk in closet in a small extra room in your home.

Things you'll need:

Advertisement

Measuring Tape

White paint

Paintbrush

Paint roller

Closet organizers

Hammer

Nails

Drill

Screws

Level

Here's what to do: