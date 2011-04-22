How to Build a Walk In Closet

All clothes horses -- no matter woman or man -- dream of having a walk in closet. They fantasize about having the luxury of walking into a room where their clothes, shoes and accessories are laid out neatly, sitting down and pondering what they will wear that day. Making this a reality is a lot easier than you think. Read the steps listed below and learn about how you can build a walk in closet in a small extra room in your home.
Things you'll need:
Here's what to do:
- Prepare the room Take all the furniture out of the room and all the pictures off the wall. Paint the room white with your paint, brushes and rollers. Allow the paint to dry thoroughly [source: Carter].
- Measure the walls With a measuring tape, measure all the walls and corners of the room. Record the measurements.
- Purchase organizers Visit your local hardware or home-improvement store, with your measurements in hand. Consult with a sales associate regarding the different types of closet organizers available. Keep in mind that you want enough space in the room to move about easily. As well, consider installing both racks and rods for clothing storage, ample storage space for shoes and an easy-to-see display for accessories and jewelry.
- Install the organizers Your organizers may come with screws and bolts, or you may have to supply them yourself. Use the supplied instructions to build and install the organizers in your walk in closet. Ensure that the organizers are securely attached to the wall and level before putting in your clothes [source: Baird].