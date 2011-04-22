How to Build a Wine Rack

If you've bought one bottle of wine for your wedding anniversary, you won't have any trouble storing it. But if you have something of a collection, you'll need a wine rack to keep the bottles in. Bottles of wine keep better if they're on their side, so that the cork in the bottle is kept moist [source: Rack Wine]. A wine rack made of wood is an attractive addition to any kitchen. Cherry wood or pine would be particularly good choices. You can choose your own dimensions, depending on how many bottles you have and what space is available. Don't forget -- you may want to allow for a growing collection. Read on to find out how to make a very attractive wine rack.
Materials needed:
Here's what to do:
- Cut six lengths of ¾-by-2½-by-24 inch pieces of wood. These will be the cross rails.
- Make scallops on each cross rail using the jig saw. Each scallop should be wide enough to hold the base of a wine bottle. Remember to leave space between each scallop, and to ensure that the scallops on each cross rail match each other. Sand the scallops smooth.
- Cut two lengths of ¾-by-12-by-24-inch wood. These will be the end panels
- Screw the cross rails to the end panels. Attach one cross rail perpendicular to the bottom of one end panel. When the panel is upright, the underside of the cross rail should be on the floor. Attach the second end panel perpendicular to the other end of the cross rail. This is the front of the wine rack.
- Screw another cross rail to the other edge of the end panels, at the back of your wine rack. It should be the same height as the first cross rail.
- Screw another two cross rails to the end panels 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) above the first set of cross rails.
- Repeat the previous step.
- You have now made an attractive wooden wine rack with three sets of cross rails [sources: Readers Digest, Lifestyle].