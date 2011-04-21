How to Build a Workbench

Glue groups of four 2-by-4s face-to-face and clamp them until dry.

Glue the groups from step 1 to form the tabletop, and let dry.

Sand the top of the tabletop until smooth.

Turn the tabletop over.

Cut two 2-by-8s to the width of the tabletop for end rails.

Fasten the end rails along the width of the tabletop with 3-inch screws so they're flush with the tabletop.

Cut two 2-by-8s four-inches (102-millimeters) longer than the tabletop for side tails.

Fasten the side rails along the length of the tabletop with 3-inch screws so they're flush with the tabletop. The ends must be even with the outer face of the end rails.

Cut two 2-by-4s four-inches (102-millimeters) narrower than the tabletop for stretcher rails

Stand the stretcher rails on their side edges, between the side rails and one-third in from each end rail. Fasten the stretcher rails to the side rails with 3-inch screws.

Attach the side edge of a 2-by-4 to the face of another 2-by-4 with 3-inch screws to form a leg. Make three more legs.

Place each leg inside a corner of the table.

Drill 3/8-inch holes through the rails and legs.

Insert the carriage bolts from the outside. Secure them with washers and nuts.

Mark each leg 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) from the bottom.

Cut two 2-by-4s to fit between the legs along the length of the tabletop as bottom side rails.

Align a side edge of each bottom side rail with the marks. Fasten them to the legs with 3-inch screws.

Cut two 2-by-4s to fit between the bottom side rails along the width of the tabletop as bottom end rails.

Insert each bottom end rail between the bottom side rails. Fasten them to the legs with 3-inch screws.

Turn the workbench right side up.