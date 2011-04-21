How to Build a Workbench

Determine the size and shape of your workbench by measuring [source: Designing Your Workbench].
Supplies:
- 2-by-4s cut for the workbench tabletop. Get enough to form the width of the tabletop when placed face-to-face.
- Ten 2-by-4s for table legs and stretcher rails
- Four 2-by-8s
- One sheet of ½-inch plywood, slightly larger than the tabletop
- Sixteen 4-by-3/8 carriage bolts with nuts and washers
- 3-inch wood screws
- 1-inch flathead screws
- Clamps
Directions:
- Glue groups of four 2-by-4s face-to-face and clamp them until dry.
- Glue the groups from step 1 to form the tabletop, and let dry.
- Sand the top of the tabletop until smooth.
- Turn the tabletop over.
- Cut two 2-by-8s to the width of the tabletop for end rails.
- Fasten the end rails along the width of the tabletop with 3-inch screws so they're flush with the tabletop.
- Cut two 2-by-8s four-inches (102-millimeters) longer than the tabletop for side tails.
- Fasten the side rails along the length of the tabletop with 3-inch screws so they're flush with the tabletop. The ends must be even with the outer face of the end rails.
- Cut two 2-by-4s four-inches (102-millimeters) narrower than the tabletop for stretcher rails
- Stand the stretcher rails on their side edges, between the side rails and one-third in from each end rail. Fasten the stretcher rails to the side rails with 3-inch screws.
- Attach the side edge of a 2-by-4 to the face of another 2-by-4 with 3-inch screws to form a leg. Make three more legs.
- Place each leg inside a corner of the table.
- Drill 3/8-inch holes through the rails and legs.
- Insert the carriage bolts from the outside. Secure them with washers and nuts.
- Mark each leg 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) from the bottom.
- Cut two 2-by-4s to fit between the legs along the length of the tabletop as bottom side rails.
- Align a side edge of each bottom side rail with the marks. Fasten them to the legs with 3-inch screws.
- Cut two 2-by-4s to fit between the bottom side rails along the width of the tabletop as bottom end rails.
- Insert each bottom end rail between the bottom side rails. Fasten them to the legs with 3-inch screws.
- Turn the workbench right side up.
- Attach the plywood to the tabletop edges with 1-inch screws [source: Designing a Workbench].