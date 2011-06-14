How to Install Curtain Tie Backs

Curtain tie backs are the ties that are installed with curtains, gathering the sides of the curtains together to let the sunlight in. They're held by a hook or holder that's mounted on the wall a short distance from the curtain. Simply tuck the drapes into a tie back, and you won't have to pull your curtains open and closed anymore. You can hang all sorts of decorative items on a tieback, including tassels, ornaments and chains. Tiebacks can be made of the same material as the curtain, or from a twisted rope or a chain [source: Outdoor Drapes]. Let's now install a tieback with a pinecone attachment as an ornament.

Materials needed:

Two pinecones

One can of gold spray paint

Two screw eyes

24 inches (61 centimeters) thin gold wire-edged ribbon

Hot glue gun

Here's what to do:

Spray the pinecones with the gold spray paint and allow to dry. Poke a hole into the pinecones with a nail, and screw in one screw eye in each pinecone. Cut the gold wire-edged ribbon in half. You now have two 12-inch (30.5-centimeter) pieces. Slip a 12-inch (30.5-centimeter) piece of ribbon through the screw eye and tie a loose knot at one end of the cord. Do not tighten the knot. Slip the other end of the ribbon through the knot. Now tie the ribbon tightly around the knot, pulling the knot close to the screw eye. Repeat the process with the other piece of ribbon on the other screw eye. Glue the knots to the top of the pinecone, using the hot glue gun. Your pinecone tiebacks are ready to put on your drapes [source: Better Homes].