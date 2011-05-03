How to Install a Grab Bar In a Shower

If you have an elderly person at home, you know how dangerous the bathroom can be. With the reduced bone density, poor muscle tone and decreased strength, the danger of an elderly person falling is high. This is especially true in the bathroom, where there are wet tiles [source: colostate,AARP]. It's best to install safety grab bars in your tub/shower to prevent any accidents from occurring [source: AARP]. Now you will learn how to install a grab bar.

Materials needed:

Grab bar

Electronic stud finder

Masking tape

Pencil

Electric drill with carbide-tipped drill bits

3-inch screws

Screwdriver

Here's what to do: