How to Install a Grab Bar In a Shower

If you have an elderly person at home, you know how dangerous the bathroom can be. With the reduced bone density, poor muscle tone and decreased strength, the danger of an elderly person falling is high. This is especially true in the bathroom, where there are wet tiles [source: colostate,AARP]. It's best to install safety grab bars in your tub/shower to prevent any accidents from occurring [source: AARP]. Now you will learn how to install a grab bar.
Materials needed:
- Grab bar
- Electronic stud finder
- Masking tape
- Pencil
- Electric drill with carbide-tipped drill bits
- 3-inch screws
- Screwdriver
Here's what to do:
- Locate the studs in the wall behind the tiles with the electric stud finder.
- Mark the location of the stud with masking tape. Place the tape at the height where you want to put the grab bar.
- Hold one end of the grab bar on the masking tape. Mark the holes' locations with the pencil.
- Place the other end of the bar against the wall, and see if it ends at a stud. You will probably have to put it on a slant so that it reaches another stud.
- Put masking tape on the spot where you want to put the other end of the bar. Mark the location of the holes.
- Drill the holes in the locations you marked, using a ½ inch carbide-tipped drill bit. This will prevent the tile from cracking. Make the holes a bit bigger, using a slightly larger bit.
- Remove the masking tape after drilling all the holes.
- Hold the grab bar in its proper position. Drive the 3-inch screws through the holes and screw them into the studs [source: family handyman].