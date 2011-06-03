How to Make a Movie Screen

A movie screen or projection screen is a flat surface where pictures can be projected [source: Merriam-Webster]. Movie projection screens can be mounted or built on a wall. Building your own projection screen is easy. When buying the materials needed, keep in mind the size, texture and type of projector you have. Also, keep in mind the following objectives.

It must be cheap. You should be able to make a screen for less than $100.

It must be easy to assemble. You should be able to assemble your screen in less than two hours.

It must perform. You must be able to see the picture clearly [source: Projector Point ].

Here's how to build a 104-by-44-inch (2.6 -by-1.1-meter) movie screen that will be mounted on the wall.

Materials needed:

Two pieces 1-by-2 plywood , 104 inches (2.6 meters) long

Two pieces 1-by-2 plywood, 44 inches (1.1 meters) long

3 yards (.9 meters) white curtain backing

Staple gun with staples

Four L-shaped brackets with screws

Here's what to do:

Decide where you want to hang the screen on. Make sure there's a large enough empty space on the wall to accommodate the screen. Place the two 104-inch (2.6-meter) pieces of wood parallel to each other. These will be the top and bottom of the frame. Place the two 44-inch (1.1 meter) pieces at the ends between the other two pieces of the frame to complete the frame. Attach all four pieces of the frame by screwing in L-brackets at the corners. Lay the piece of cloth over the frame. Staple the cloth to the frame. Staple the cloth down along one side. Then stretch the cloth tightly to other side and staple that down too. Check that the cloth is tight and there are no creases in the cloth. If it's tight, continue stapling it all around. Attach the screen to the wall, either by nailing it in or by driving some screws through the frame and into the wall [source: Do It Yourself ].