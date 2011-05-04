How to Make a Barrel

Barrels can be used to store many different things, including wine and rainwater. The harvesting of rainwater in your home is a very good option to solve the rising problem of water supply. By collecting rain from your roof during the rainy season and keeping it in a tank, you can create an alternative water supply. And because rainwater has no minerals or chlorine, it's ideal for watering the lawn. One of the simplest ways to harvest rain water is to make your own rain barrel. If your house has a sloping roof, you can easily implement the harvesting of water, as the displacement of the water is fast and efficient. The rain barrel is usually placed beneath the downspouts of the gutter. If your house has a flat roof, you can also use a rain barrel, but the amount of water that will accumulate will not be as much as if you had a sloping roof [source: This Old House]. The following process will help you make your own rain barrel.
Materials needed:
- 50-gallon (189-liter) food-grade plastic barrel with lid
- Faucet
- Drill
- Three flat washers
- Silicone caulking
Here's what to do:
- Clean the barrel very well with detergent. This will ensure there are no contaminants in the barrel that will spoil the water.
- Mark a spot near the bottom of the barrel where you want to put the faucet.
- Drill a hole in the barrel on the spot you marked. Do not make the hole too large.
- Glue one large, flat washer on the inside of the barrel and one flat washer on the outside of the barrel around the hole you just drilled.
- Insert the threads of the faucet into the hole and place a flat washer around the threading inside the barrel.
- Screw a nut on the threading of the faucet inside the barrel and tighten.
- Put silicone caulking around the hole to seal it well.
- Place the barrel below the rain gutter.
- Cut a hole in the lid of the barrel to accommodate the rain downspout [sources: Bremerton].