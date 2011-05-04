How to Make a Barrel

Barrels can be used to store many different things, including wine and rainwater. The harvesting of rainwater in your home is a very good option to solve the rising problem of water supply. By collecting rain from your roof during the rainy season and keeping it in a tank, you can create an alternative water supply. And because rainwater has no minerals or chlorine, it's ideal for watering the lawn. One of the simplest ways to harvest rain water is to make your own rain barrel. If your house has a sloping roof, you can easily implement the harvesting of water, as the displacement of the water is fast and efficient. The rain barrel is usually placed beneath the downspouts of the gutter. If your house has a flat roof, you can also use a rain barrel, but the amount of water that will accumulate will not be as much as if you had a sloping roof [source: This Old House]. The following process will help you make your own rain barrel.

Materials needed:

50-gallon (189-liter) food-grade plastic barrel with lid

Faucet

Drill

Three flat washers

Silicone caulking

Here's what to do: