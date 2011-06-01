How to Make Roman Blinds

Roman blinds are panels that fold when raised and fit within the window frame when lowered. They're perfect for all windows [source: Martha Stewart]. You can buy kits for this project that include the necessary supplies.
Instructions
- Measure the window frame width, and subtract 3/8 inch (9.5 millimeters).
- Measure the desired length of the blinds.
- Cut both shade and lining fabric to these measurements, adding 2 inches (5 centimeters) all around, plus an extra 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) to the length.
- Pin the shade and lining together with the right sides facing in.
- Sew the shade and lining together along all the edges to form a panel. Leave enough of an opening to reverse it.
- Clip the corner and seam allowances.
- Reverse the panel and slip-stitch the opening.
- Iron the panel and lay it on a flat surface, lining side up.
- Mark lines every 6 to 8 inches (15.2 to 20.3 centimeters), beginning two inches (5 centimeters) from the bottom. Mark the last line about 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) from the top.
- Place a shade-tape strip over each line with its finished edge facing toward the top of the panel and the rings lined up.
- Sew on the strips, leaving ½ inch (1.27 centimeters) free at each end.
- Slip-stitch the ends of the tape
- Cut dowels to the length of the strips. Insert them in the lower slits of each strip.
- Press the soft edge of the Velcro along the top edge of the panel.
- Press the other edge of the Velcro along a long narrow edge of the mounting board.
- Fasten the mounting board to the window frame.
- Insert a cord through the ring of the bottom strip that's about an inch (2.54 centimeters) from one panel edge.
- Tie the cord to the ring and feed it through all the rings directly above it.
- Repeat steps 17 and 18 along the other side.
- Divide the rest of the panel into approximately 10-inch (25.4-cemtimeter) increments. Run cords through the rings at those points.
- Hold the shade against the mounting board and mark the cord positions.
- Insert screw eyes at each mark.
- Install a cleat or pulley according to the kit directions.
- Press the panel against the mounting board and feed the cords through the screw eyes.
- Secure the cords to the cleat or pulley [source: Better Homes & Gardens].