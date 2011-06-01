How to Make Roman Blinds

Measure the window frame width, and subtract 3/8 inch (9.5 millimeters).

Measure the desired length of the blinds.

Cut both shade and lining fabric to these measurements, adding 2 inches (5 centimeters) all around, plus an extra 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) to the length.

Pin the shade and lining together with the right sides facing in.

Sew the shade and lining together along all the edges to form a panel. Leave enough of an opening to reverse it.

Clip the corner and seam allowances.

Reverse the panel and slip-stitch the opening.

Iron the panel and lay it on a flat surface, lining side up.

Mark lines every 6 to 8 inches (15.2 to 20.3 centimeters), beginning two inches (5 centimeters) from the bottom. Mark the last line about 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) from the top.

Place a shade-tape strip over each line with its finished edge facing toward the top of the panel and the rings lined up.

Sew on the strips, leaving ½ inch (1.27 centimeters) free at each end.

Slip-stitch the ends of the tape

Cut dowels to the length of the strips. Insert them in the lower slits of each strip.

Press the soft edge of the Velcro along the top edge of the panel.

Press the other edge of the Velcro along a long narrow edge of the mounting board.

Fasten the mounting board to the window frame.

Insert a cord through the ring of the bottom strip that's about an inch (2.54 centimeters) from one panel edge.

Tie the cord to the ring and feed it through all the rings directly above it.

Repeat steps 17 and 18 along the other side.

Divide the rest of the panel into approximately 10-inch (25.4-cemtimeter) increments. Run cords through the rings at those points.

Hold the shade against the mounting board and mark the cord positions.

Insert screw eyes at each mark.

Install a cleat or pulley according to the kit directions.

Press the panel against the mounting board and feed the cords through the screw eyes.