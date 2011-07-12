Before installing a bathtub, it's important to have a building inspector examine the floor joists to determine that they can support the weight of a full bathtub or bathtub/shower [source: Donavan].
This article assumes that the old bathtub was previously removed and the drain pipes were installed on the new bathtub.
Here's how to install a bathtub:
- Check if the bathtub comes with a supporting frame. If it does, install the frame according to the instructions listed in the instruction book.
- Install the faucets into the bathtub, if necessary. If the faucet comes with a washer, place it between the tub and faucet. If the tub is plastic, attach a supporting plate beneath the faucets to reduce the strain.
- Attach flexible connectors to the faucets with nuts and washers.
- Place the bathtub in position within the frame.
- Make sure the bathtub is parallel with the floor, using a level. Adjust the bathtub feet or insert shims as necessary, until the tub is level.
- Connect the free end of each flexible faucet connector to the appropriate water pipe, if you installed faucets on the bathtub.
- Connect the tub drainpipe to the house drainpipe.
- Turn on the water supply and check for any leaks along the joints and new pipes. Tighten any loose connections.
- Fill the tub to check both the regular drain and the overflow pipe outlet for leaks. Tighten the connections, if necessary.
- Attach any bathtub paneling according to the instruction book.
- Wait until the bathtub has been used at least once to allow for settling before sealing the tub and putting up tiles.
- Seal the area where the tub meets the wall or tile with silicone rubber caulking [source: Northstar Plumbing].
