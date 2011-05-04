How to Remove a Tub Drain Stopper

If you're trying to clean your bathtub drain of clogged hair and your drain is covered by a tub drain stopper, you're probably getting frustrated. Tub drain stoppers are difficult pieces to remove and WD-40 won't help ease open any screws. Plumbers have specialized tools to remove the drain stopper, but if you want to do it yourself, there's a makeshift way [source: Vandervort]. Read the steps listed below and learn about how you can remove a tub drain stopper yourself.
All you need are slipknot pliers and a sturdy screwdriver.
Here's what to do:
- Choose your tools It's easy to make your own homemade tub drain remover. Go into your toolbox and pick out a pair of slipknot pliers small enough to fit inside your drain. Also take out a sturdy screwdriver that will withstand a bit of muscle power. You won't be using the screwdriver for screws -- just as a tool for leverage.
- Position the slipknot pliers With the handle end going first, place the pliers into the drain. There is an X-shaped arm inside the pipe. You want to get the arms of the pliers to latch onto the X. Approximately half of the pliers should be hidden by the pipe.
- Position the screwdriver Place the screwdriver between the handles of the pliers.
- Unscrew the drain Using the screwdriver as a handle and the pliers as a wrench around the X-shaped arm, unscrew the tub drain stopper. It may require some effort to ease the tight grip inside, but once you get it, the drain stopper should come out easily [source: Trethewey].
Depending on how old your bathtub and drain are, you might want to call a plumber to remove the drain stopper. If any of the parts are damaged in the process of removal, reinstalling them can be a hassle [source: Trethewey].