Plumbing Aids

Many of the basic home repair tools will also come in handy for plumbing fixes. However, there are specialized plumbing tools that you may need to see your prohect through to completion.

Plumbers' snakes, or drain-and-trap augers, come in various lengths. A short snake is all that's necessary for most plumbing repairs. A closet auger is a version of the plumbers' snake designed specifically for clearing clogs in toilets. The closet auger is shorter than a regular snake, and it comes encased in a plastic or metal housing with an easy-to-use crank.

