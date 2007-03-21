Plumbing Aids

Many of the basic home repair tools will also come in handy for plumbing fixes. However, there are specialized plumbing tools that you may need to see your prohect through to completion.
Plumbers' snakes, or drain-and-trap augers, come in various lengths. A short snake is all that's necessary for most plumbing repairs. A closet auger is a version of the plumbers' snake designed specifically for clearing clogs in toilets. The closet auger is shorter than a regular snake, and it comes encased in a plastic or metal housing with an easy-to-use crank.
Advertisement
Not what you're looking for? Try these:
- Home Repair Tools: Whether you prefer to use the Yellow Pages for anything that needs fixing around the house or consider yourself a regular do-it-yourselfer, there are a handful of tools that everyone should have in their tool box. Learn all about them in this article.
- Plumbing Tools: You may already have many of the tools necessary for most plumbing jobs because they are the same tools used for other do-it-yourself projects. Find out about special plumbing tools, such as pipe wrenches, in this article.
- Pipe Wrench: A pipe wrench is a handy tool to have around for any plumbing issues. It makes quick work of tightening and loosening pipes and other connections. Learn more about pipe wrenches here.