10 Remodeling Mistakes Newbies Make

Making a house a home can be hard work and expensive, too. That adorable greenhouse window you want to install over the kitchen sink, the tile for the guest bathroom and the laundry room you want to build in the basement can be a challenge to design, a nightmare to do yourself and a hassle to contract out.

Even utilitarian upgrades can uncover problems, such as mold, asbestos or Chinese drywall, that you didn't even know you had. When you want to give your digs a facelift, you may not be able to anticipate all the hazards, but staying away from these boo-boos will save you time and money and keep you from going prematurely gray.