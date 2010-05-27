10 Remodeling Mistakes Newbies Make

Tackle one small job at a time. Don't overwhelm yourself. Vincent Ricardel/Digital Vision/ Getty Images

If you have a full-time job, a family and a desire to get a few hours' sleep at night, budget your remodeling projects by the time as well as the money they may cost you. Whoever ends up doing the work, most remodels involve inconvenience, mess and scheduling conflicts. It seems like a good strategy to go ahead and get the new countertops, cabinets and the family room bookshelves installed all at once. The reality is that, barring cloning yourself, you're better off doing projects one at a time where you can really monitor what's going on. This is wise from a budgeting standpoint, too. If one annual project goes over budget, you may be OK. If all three start hemorrhaging money, you could be in big trouble.