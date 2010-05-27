10 Remodeling Mistakes Newbies Make

If you're an old hand at DIY projects, then you may already have a garage full of tools to use for your remodel of choice. If you're just starting out, though, the money it may cost you to buy the tools you want for your collection, rent others, and learn how to use them all accurately and safely can turn into a big, expensive annoyance. Those Italian tiles can get pricey. If you keep chipping or cracking them while working to install flooring in your entry, a simple weekend project can turn into the hobby you never wanted.

Did You Know? You can rent many home repair tools at your local home improvement store either by the hour or by the day. Just be sure to buy the safety gear, like goggles and gloves, that will keep you safe when you're using them.