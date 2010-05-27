10 Remodeling Mistakes Newbies Make

Mistakes can be costly, so add more to your budget to make sure you're covered. Nick Dolding/Taxi/ Getty Images

Inexpensive is good. Cheap isn't. Many of the tools and supplies you'll be buying may be more expensive for a reason. Some goods are rated for the applications they'll be used for. If you buy an inexpensive light-use material for a heavy-use location, it will wear out faster. From wood glue to roofing shingles, it pays to think carefully before you go for the bargain basement brand.

The story's similar with tools. Quality tools often have safety features and other components that make them worth the extra cost.