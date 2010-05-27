Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Remodeling

10 Remodeling Mistakes Newbies Make

by Sara Elliott
8

Lowballing

Mistakes can be costly, so add more to your budget to make sure you're covered.
Mistakes can be costly, so add more to your budget to make sure you're covered.
Nick Dolding/Taxi/Getty Images

Inexpensive is good. Cheap isn't. Many of the tools and supplies you'll be buying may be more expensive for a reason. Some goods are rated for the applications they'll be used for. If you buy an inexpensive light-use material for a heavy-use location, it will wear out faster. From wood glue to roofing shingles, it pays to think carefully before you go for the bargain basement brand.

The story's similar with tools. Quality tools often have safety features and other components that make them worth the extra cost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Shared Walls: Why Fixing Cracks Should Be at the Top of Your DIY List

How to Make Kitchen Cabinet Doors

How to Hang Wallpaper Border

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement