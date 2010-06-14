5 Pieces of Protective Gear for DIY

Goggles are a must when you're working with a circular saw. Stockbyte/ Thinkstock

Safety goggles help protect your eyes from debris like dust, wood or metal shavings, especially when you're using power tools that create flyaway particles. Eye gear also guards against toxic solvents like furniture varnish, polish and general household cleaners. Protective goggles are bigger than typical reading glasses (some models are designed to fit over your glasses), and they wrap around the sides of your face. They're inexpensive and widely available. Make sure to select ones that fit your face well, and try them on before making your purchase. Look up and down and side to side. If the goggles stay on the bridge of your nose comfortably, you've got a good fit.