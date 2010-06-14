5 Pieces of Protective Gear for DIY

A heavy-duty apron can protect your skin from dangers splatters. Gary Houlder/Lifesize/ Thinkstock

Having some kind of protective clothing in your DIY gear arsenal is important. What you have on hand should be determined by what kind of DIY projects you tend to take on. If the most intense thing you do around your home is general cleaning, maybe all you need is an oversized T-shirt or apron to protect your skin or clothing from cleaning agents like bleach. Keep steel-toe boots around if you use dangerous equipment regularly like a lawn mower or weed wacker. Disposable protective coveralls are only a few dollars, and they offer full-body protection against things like dust or chemicals.

