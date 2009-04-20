Top 10 Ways to Add Value to Your Home

Sunrooms are a bridge between your home and the outdoors, and are part of today's popular "outdoor living" trend that includes outdoor kitchens, fireplaces and upscale patios. Sunrooms are either unheated (three-season) or heated (four-season) and often include features like cathedral ceilings, skylights and tile flooring. Adding a sunroom is an affordable way to increase your home's square footage. In fact, it's typically less than half the cost of adding a standard room to your home. Even better, sunrooms are very attractive to homebuyers, especially those in colder climates; in the United States, sunrooms are most popular in the Northeast and Midwest. When adding a sunroom to your home, select a spot that's near a gathering area -- the kitchen, family room, living room or dining room -- as sunrooms typically become preferred eating spots and overflow areas when entertaining guests.