Top 10 Ways to Add Value to Your Home

Including features like a fire pit can make your deck addition more special. iStockphoto.com /oneillbro

If you think adding a sunroom is a cost-effective way to increase your home's value, nailing on a deck is truly a bargain. According to Remodeling Magazine's "Remodeling Cost vs. Value Report for 2007," more than 85 percent of your wooden deck's cost can be recouped if you sell your home, compared with 78 percent of a bathroom remodel and 68 percent of a family room addition. Ten or 20 years ago, tacking on a simple wooden structure was fine. But today's homeowners crave outdoor living space, and are looking for something a little more special than yesterday's plain planks. So if you're going to add a deck, take some time to come up with an interesting shape, and consider adding enhancements such as a built-in fire pit, benches or raised garden beds. Using higher-grade materials for the flooring and railings not only further enhances this addition, but can make it easier to maintain, too.