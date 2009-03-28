Dream Garage: 10 Cool Options

Your garage doesn't have to be simply a drab storage space any longer. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

If your garage looks like an overstuffed storage unit with oil-stained floors, and it won't even fit your car, then you're living in the past. The modern garage can be sleek, have plenty of room for storage (including your cars) and a floor as clean as your kitchen or bath.

Custom garage shops all over the United States will help you trick out what may be the largest open area in your house. Or you can take some of these cool options and do-it-yourself to save a few bucks. And if you really want to step outside the box, who says it has to exist simply as a haven for your autos? Here are 10 great ideas for the garage of your dreams.