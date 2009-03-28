Dream Garage: 10 Cool Options

Dress up your garage doors -- they'll certainly dress up your house. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

The problem with most run-of-the-mill garage doors is that they're not too appealing to look at. They serve a purpose, but style is kind of lost in the shuffle. Curb appeal is one of the top ways to add value to your home. And what better way to do that than by replacing your old fiberboard overhead door with a classy carriage-style unit?

Also known as "coach-style," these wooden doors open like French doors instead of being pulled up to rest just under your garage ceiling. You can still get the automated version as well, so don't think you have to unlatch it and open both sides like the old days of the horse-drawn carriage it's named for. Aside from the added value and eye-catching appeal, it also leaves your ceiling free for hanging storage. If the wood versions are too pricey, you can opt for a less expensive look-alike made from steel.