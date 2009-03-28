Dream Garage: 10 Cool Options

There aren't many cooler options for a dream garage than an automated car lift. These luxury items have been used for years in the commercial setting, but are now available for residential homeowners who want to maximize their space.

The concept is simple -- drive your car or light truck onto the flatbed lift, hit a button and up it goes. What you choose to do underneath is up to you, but most people park a second car -- making a two-car garage a three-car, or simply freeing up some floor space for let's say ... poker night?

Advertisement

A car lift can withstand a load up to 7,000 pounds, and some units even sit on casters to allow them to be moved around the garage. They also come in different colors, so you can match yours to your new polymer floor. Besides the convenience and space-saving factors, home mechanics can do away with the rolling backboard and work standing up like the pros for a change.