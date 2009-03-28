Dream Garage: 10 Cool Options

Looks like a great way to work. FogStock/ Thinkstock

Once you've done the work to mack out your space, you may take a look and decide to put yourself in the garage and your car in the driveway. Your garage can make a great extra room, and installing your home office out there will allow you to close the door at the end of the day and leave your work at work -- unlike the room in your house that throws off a guilty, "there's more work to do" vibe every time you pass the doorway.

Create your very own executive suite by painting the walls a soothing blue to inspire many productive hours and add some throw rugs or carpet squares to warm up the floor. On gorgeous days, throw open the oversized office door and commune with Mother Nature.