Dream Garage: 10 Cool Options

Garage bands aren't just for angsty teenage boys clad in skinny jeans. Do you still enjoy the occasional jam session with the boys from the 'hood? Become the toast of the group by hosting the gang in your magnificent garage-cum-music room.

All you need is some sound proof material to keep the noise at bay. You can turn to the pros to create a space worthy of a recording studio, but if money is an object, there are ways you can go about it that will minimize the possibility of irritating your neighbors. The DIY guys suggest building a room within a room. You can use pallets for materials and egg crates for soundproofing since you're not worried about building codes. Instruments not included.