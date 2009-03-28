Dream Garage: 10 Cool Options

You don't have to worry about spilled paint in your garage. BananaStock/ Thinkstock

If you have art materials stuffed into every free drawer and cabinet in your house, then you've probably always dreamed of having a dedicated space to create. Time to pack it all up and move it into the studio of your dreams, conveniently located just a few steps from your home.

Imagine having enough space to display all of your canvases while you're creating new ones. And there's plenty of room for your new multi-media projects and all of their parts and pieces over there. You'll have plenty of room to store and organize all of your supplies for easy access, so no more searching for the Indigo watercolor tube. Not to mention the cement floor ensures an easy clean up of any spills or messes. In fact, your garage is really an ideal inspiration space. It has the largest door in your home that easily rolls up for access to many an artist's muse: the great outdoors.