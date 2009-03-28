Home & Garden
Dream Garage: 10 Cool Options

by Charles W. Bryant & Emilie Sennebogen

Dream Garage Option 2: Man Cave

Your wife has her craft area and your kids have their play area, but where is your man cave? Smack dab in the middle of all of it, on the living room couch. So, how about parking your car in the driveway and taking over the garage?

Even a one car garage has plenty of room for a flat screen and a comfy couch. Lucky enough to have a garage that holds two cars or more? Add a ping pong table or a video game area for days when you're hosting some buddies and your man cave becomes the men's cave. Better yet, set up a bar in the corner and don't forget an extra fridge to store some libations and snacks.

Inexpensive indoor/outdoor carpet will take the chill off the cement floor and for the perfect home theater setting; all you have to do is close the garage door for movie night.

